OECD head says Biden's global tax proposal is a game changer

Biden has proposed setting at least a 15% minimum global corporate tax that would put a floor under tax rates and end what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called a “race to the bottom” in which tax havens use low rates to attract revenue. The global rate, part of a tax proposal aimed at helping pay for Biden's infrastructure program, also would raise the U.S. corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%.

“I think the approaches taken by the Biden administration in relation to this issue have been a game changer," Cormann said following a ministerial-level. meeting of the OECD Council.

“I think that we are in a much better position than we were towards the end of last year," he said. "I’m quietly optimistic that with the level of goodwill that was demonstrated by all during the meeting today, if we continue to carry this forward, that there will have an opportunity for a sensible consensus.”

The OECD, an international organization with 38 member countries, estimates that governments lose up to $240 billion a year to companies that shift earnings among countries to lower their tax bills.

Competition to cut corporate tax rates has been “undermining the United States’ and other countries’ ability to raise the revenue needed to make critical investments,” according to the U.S. Treasury.

McHugh contributed from Frankfurt, Germany.

New Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann, of Australia, attends the handover ceremony at the OECD headquarters in Paris, Tuesday, June, 1 2021. (Ian Langsdon, Pool via AP) Credit: Ian Langsdon Credit: Ian Langsdon

Outgoing Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Angel Gurria delivers his speech during the handover ceremony at the OECD headquarters in Paris, Tuesday, June, 1 2021. Mathias Cormann, of Australia, becomes the new secretary general. (Ian Langsdon, Pool via AP) Credit: Ian Langsdon Credit: Ian Langsdon

New Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann, of Australia, left, and outgoing secretary general Angel Gurria pose during the handover ceremony at the OECD headquarters in Paris, Tuesday, June, 1 2021. (Ian Langsdon, Pool via AP) Credit: Ian Langsdon Credit: Ian Langsdon