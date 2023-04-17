Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky

The appearance of the swirl was caught in time-lapse on the Geophysical Institute’s all-sky camera and shared widely. “It created a bit of an Internet storm with that spiral,” Hampton said.

Photographers out for the northern lights show also posted their photos on social media.

The rocket that took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California Friday night about 25 satellites as its payload.

It was a polar launch, which made it visible over a large swath of Alaska.

“The timing was right they had done a some sort of fuel dump at that time, and we got that really cool looking spiral thing,” he said.

And while it looked like a galaxy going over Alaska, he assures it wasn’t.

“I can tell you it’s not a galaxy,” he said. “It’s just water vapor reflecting sunlight.”