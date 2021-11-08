Obama urging governments to action at UN climate summit

“But those of us who live in wealthy nations, those of us who helped to precipitate the problem” of global warming, “we have an added burden,” he said.

Obama on Monday also was speaking to a bloc of nations pushing for stronger, quicker commitments, and joining a round table of younger leaders of climate-minded foundations, businesses, research and advocacy.

The two-week climate talks are at their midpoint, after President Joe Biden and scores of other global leaders launched the summit last week with pledges of action and calls for more.

Scientists say the urgency is fully as great as the speech-making at Glasgow conveys, with the planet a few years away from the point where meeting the goals set in the Paris accord becomes impossible, due to mounting damage from coal, petroleum, agriculture and other pollution sources.

