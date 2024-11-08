Obama relatives settle racial bias dispute with private school in Milwaukee

School officials said at the time that the enrollment decision had nothing to do with their complaints. But USM Head of School Steve Hancock told the couple in a termination letter and an email that they had repeatedly engaged in disrespectful communications with teachers and administrators.

He issued a statement when the lawsuit was filed that the enrollment decisions had nothing to do with complaints about inequity or discrimination. But Hancock said the school would not tolerate “persistently disrespectful, bullying, or harassing behavior” directed at teachers and administrators.

Online court records indicate Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Thomas McAdams dismissed the lawsuit on Tuesday. The Robinsons and the school issued a joint statement saying that they have resolved the dispute and both sides regret that the disagreement resulted in the Robinson children no longer being enrolled.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed. The Robinsons were seeking unspecified monetary damages.