Obama dog Bo, once a White House celebrity, dies from cancer

Both were constant presences around the White House and popular among visitors there, often joining the Obamas for public events. The dogs entertained crowds at the annual Easter Egg Roll and Bo occasionally joined Mrs. Obama to welcome tourists. The dogs also cheered wounded service members, as well as hospitalized children the first lady would visit each year just before Christmas.

In a post featuring a slideshow of images of Bo — including one of him sitting behind the president's Resolute Desk in the Oval Office — Mrs. Obama recounted his years bringing some levity to the White House.

“He was there when Barack and I needed a break, sauntering into one of our offices like he owned the place, a ball clamped firmly in his teeth. He was there when we flew on Air Force One, when tens of thousands flocked to the South Lawn for the Easter Egg Roll, and when the Pope came to visit,” she wrote.

Mrs. Obama wrote that she was grateful for the time the family got to spend with him due to the pandemic, and said that over the past year, “no one was happier than Bo.”

“All his people were under one roof again,” she wrote.

___

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

FILE - In this June 8, 2011, file photo first dog Bo enjoys a nap in a shady spot on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Former President Barack Obama’s dog, Bo, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, after a battle with cancer, the Obamas said on social media. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

FILE - This Aug. 4, 2010 file photo shows presidential pet Bo climbing the stairs of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. for a flight to Chicago with President Barack Obama. Bo, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, after a battle with cancer, the Obamas said on social media. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Credit: Cliff Owen Credit: Cliff Owen

FILE - In this March 15, 2012 file photo, President Barack Obama pets the family dog Bo, a Portuguese water dog, outside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Former President Barack Obama’s dog, Bo, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, after a battle with cancer, the Obamas said on social media. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2011, file photo Bo, the Obama family dog, walks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Former President Barack Obama’s dog, Bo, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, after a battle with cancer, the Obamas said on social media. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2009, file photo Malia Obama, left, and Sasha Obama play with family dog Bo as they wait for President Barack Obama to arrive on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Former President Barack Obama’s dog, Bo, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, after a battle with cancer, the Obamas said on social media. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2014, file photo first lady Michelle Obama, left, follows her daughters Malia Obama, center, and Sasha Obama, as they arrive to welcome the Official White House Christmas Tree to the White House in Washington. Malia Obama has Bo on a leash and Sasha Obama has Sunny on a leash. Former President Barack Obama’s dog, Bo, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, after a battle with cancer, the Obamas said on social media. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

FILE - In this April 22, 2010, file photo Bo, the Obama's family pet, sits in the Cross Hall before an event with first lady Michelle Obama to welcome children of Executive Office employees at the White House's annual take our daughters and sons to work day in Washington. Former President Barack Obama’s dog, Bo, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, after a battle with cancer, the Obamas said on social media. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

FILE - In this June 13, 2011, file photo Bo, a Portuguese water dog and the family pet of President Barack Obama, is seen in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Former President Barack Obama’s dog, Bo, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, after a battle with cancer, the Obamas said on social media. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) Credit: Charles Dharapak Credit: Charles Dharapak