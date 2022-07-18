OB-GYN tests go virtual; board cites COVID, abortion ruling

The switch came after many OB-GYNs — including some taking the tests and others administering the exams — objected to traveling to Texas.

“They’re scared. They have nothing to lose but their own personal safety,” said Dr. Jocelyn Fitzgerald, a Pennsylvania OB-GYN, who signed a petition against in-person exams.

The three-hour exams test skills, knowledge and ability to treat different conditions. The examiners also review cases related to patients whom doctors have treated during the past year, the board website says.

Doctors can start the certification process in their fourth year of medical residency training.

Fitzgerald, who has taken board exams in person and virtually, said the setup for both is similar and she could see no advantage to an in-person exam.

The board did not return calls and emails requesting comment.

