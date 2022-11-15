Oath Keepers defendant downplays 'heavy weapons' message

Prosecutors spent weeks methodically laying out how they say the Oath Keepers plotted for weeks to overturn Biden's election victory by any means necessary.

Messages from Caldwell included a November 2020 missive after the Million MAGA March where he wrote that “we could have burned Congress down if we had wanted to” and another from shortly after the election raising the possibility of “civil war.”

On cross-examination, prosecutors showed messages that appeared to contradict his testimony, including his statement that he didn't witness any violence when he and his wife entered Capitol grounds on Jan. 6. Caldwell responded he had been joking or exaggerating in his original missives, or sharing things he heard from others. At times, his explanations were confounding. For example, when prosecutors showed a video of his wife using a vulgar term in reference to Congress during the riot, he said she was trying to express that it was a “great opportunity to start the healing process in our country.”

Caldwell told jurors that his previous trips into Washington before Jan. 6 weren't recognizance for an Oath Keepers operation but rather an effort to determine how many portable bathrooms would be available and where they would be.

Caldwell first met Oath Keepers members in November 2020, and grew close to them, allowing them to stay on his rural Virginia property. He didn't officially join the group.

A disabled 19-year veteran of the U.S. Navy who suffered cracked vertebrae in the line of duty as a young man, he now copes with a range of physical ailments and uses a cane to walk as needed. He once had a top-secret security clearance and once worked for the FBI, his lawyer has said.

Defense lawyers have accused prosecutors of ripping Oath Keepers’ messages out of context to paint them unfairly.

