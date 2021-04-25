Oakland's 13-game winning streak ends, Orioles romp 8-1

The Orioles broke open the game with five runs in the eighth that began with a solo home run by Maikel Franco and a bases-loaded walk by A's reliever Deolis Guerra to Ryan McKenna, who earned his first major league RBI. A bases-loaded error by shortstop Elvis Andrus gave the Orioles their sixth run before Trey Mancini delivered a two-run single.

A’s left-hander Jesus Luzardo (1-2) allowed three runs and seven hits with eight strikeouts and two walks over a season-high 6 2/3 innings.

But he was outdueled by Means, who kept the A's off-balance for most of the day with his four-seam fastball, slider and changeup

Hays gave the Orioles the lead with a solo shot to center in the second. Ramón Laureano tied it at 1 in the fourth when he homered into Baltimore's bullpen.

Hays answered in the bottom half with an opposite-field, two-run homer that gave Baltimore a 3-1 lead. It was the second multihomer game of the 25-year-old's career.

MOVES

Orioles: LHP Zac Lowther was recalled from the alternate training site at Double-A Bowie. Lowther made his major league debut in the ninth and allowed a leadoff single before retiring the side. In a corresponding move, LHP Wade LeBlanc was designated for assignment. LeBlanc took the loss Saturday night after allowing four runs and six hits over 1 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: Manager Bob Melvin said he will give several players a break during the upcoming three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays, especially with the potential impact of playing on the turf at Tropicana Field.

UP NEXT

Athletics: LHP Sean Manaea (2-1, 3.04 ERA) will pitch the opener in Tampa Bay. He threw seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in a 2-1 victory over the Twins in his last outing.

Orioles: RHP Matt Harvey (1-1, 5.12 ERA) starts the series opener against the Yankees. Harvey picked up his first win since July 13, 2019, against the Marlins on Tuesday.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Will Newton) Credit: Will Newton Credit: Will Newton

Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays (21) celebrates with third base coach Tony Mansolino (36) after hitting a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Will Newton) Credit: Will Newton Credit: Will Newton