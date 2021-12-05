NYCFC outlasts Union 2-1 to reach 1st MLS Cup final

The list included Alejandro Bedoya and defender Jack Elliott, who scored on a penalty kick in the East semifinal. The loss of goalie Andre Blake was particularly crushing. The two-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and had 12 shutouts this season (11 wins, one draw), making 76 saves and posting a 0.96 goals-against average in the regular season. He stopped two penalty kicks against Nashville to lift the Union into the conference final and was carried off the pitch by his teammates.

Like that, the moment was over.

Kacper Przybylko got credit for the Union’s first goal when New York defender Alex Callens tried to break up a pass and sent the ball past Sean Johnson for an own goal late in the second half. The celebration was muted less than 90 seconds later. Max Moralez kicked it past Freese to make it 1-all.

Freese, the 23-year-old former Union youth academy member who played at Harvard, kept the game tied late in the second half with a one-handed stop of Callens' header.

New York played without Golden Boot winner Valentin Castellanos because he got two yellow cards against the New England Revolution.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Philadelphia Union's Olivier Mbaizo, right, reacts as he goes for the ball against New York City FC's Alexander Callens, left, during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Caption Philadelphia Union's Olivier Mbaizo, right, reacts as he goes for the ball against New York City FC's Alexander Callens, left, during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola

Caption New York City FC's Sean Johnson makes a save during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match against the Philadelphia Union, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Caption New York City FC's Sean Johnson makes a save during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match against the Philadelphia Union, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola