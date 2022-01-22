NYC police officer killed, 2nd critical in Harlem shooting

Rivera and Mora walked from the front of the apartment down a hallway, and McNeil swung open a bedroom door and opened fire, Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

As McNeil tried to flee, a third officer who had stayed with McNeil’s mother in the front of the apartment shot at McNeil and wounded him in the head and arm, Essig said.

They were among the four officers shot in the city in as many days, prompting an emotional response from Mayor Eric Adams.

“This was just not an attack on these brave officers,” Adams said Friday night. "This was an attack on the city of New York.”

Rivera joined the force in November 2020. Mora has been with the NYPD for four years.

Adams, three weeks into his job, called for federal authorities to do more to round up stolen guns like the one used in Friday’s shooting.

Police said the gun used in Friday night’s shooting, a .45-caliber Glock with a high-capacity magazine capable of holding up to 40 extra rounds, had been stolen in Baltimore in 2017.

McNeil was on probation for a 2003 drug conviction in New York City. He also had several out-of-state arrests. In 1998, he was arrested in South Carolina on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a pistol, but records show the matter was later dismissed. In 2002, he was arrested in Pennsylvania on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, Essig said.

Caption In an undated photo released by the NYPD, New York Police Department officer Jason Rivera who was killed in a police shooting, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in New York City, is seen. Officials say a New York City police officer Jason Rivera, 22 years old, has been killed and fellow officer Wilbert Mora, 27 years old, was critically wounded in a shooting in Harlem. The officers had been responding to a call Friday about an argument between a woman and her adult son. (AP photo) Credit: Uncredited

Caption New York Police officers are seen at the scene of shooting in Harlem on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in New York. A New York police officer was killed and another critically wounded while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son, officials said, making four officers shot in the city in as many days. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Credit: Yuki Iwamura