NYC police honor 2nd officer killed in Harlem shooting

Rivera died the night of the shooting. His funeral was Friday at St. Patrick’s.

Mora was in critical condition for days but after it was clear he wouldn't survive, he was kept on life support so his organs could be donated in accordance with his and his family's wishes.

He joined the police academy in 2018 and since November 2019 had been assigned to the Harlem precinct where the shooting happened. Police records show he made 33 arrests in his short time on the force.

The officer was remembered by a colleague as being approachable, humble, happy and eager to help despite the impression made by his imposing football player's frame.

Mora and Rivera were the first NYPD officers since 2017 to be killed in the line of duty.

Associated Press photographer John Minchillo contributed to this report.

Caption NYPD officers stand outside on Fifth Avenue before the casket of New York City Police Officer Wilbert Mora is delivered to St. Patrick's Cathedral for his wake, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in New York. Mora and Officer Jason Rivera were fatally wounded when a gunman ambushed them in an apartment as they responded to a family dispute. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Caption NYPD officers stand outside on Fifth Avenue before the casket of New York City Police Officer Wilbert Mora is delivered to St. Patrick's Cathedral for his wake, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in New York. Mora and Officer Jason Rivera were fatally wounded when a gunman ambushed them in an apartment as they responded to a family dispute. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Caption In an undated photo provided by the New York City Police Department, NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, who was involved in a police shooting, Jan. 21, 2022, in New York City, is shown. Officer Mora, gravely wounded in a Harlem shooting that took his partner's life last week, has also died of his injuries, police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (Courtesy of NYPD via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In an undated photo provided by the New York City Police Department, NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, who was involved in a police shooting, Jan. 21, 2022, in New York City, is shown. Officer Mora, gravely wounded in a Harlem shooting that took his partner's life last week, has also died of his injuries, police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (Courtesy of NYPD via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

