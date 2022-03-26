NYC planning to remove homeless encampments from streets

Mayor Eric Adams disclosed the initiative in an interview with The New York Times on Friday, but provided few details. It comes a month after he announced a push to remove homeless people from the city's sprawling subway system in response to assaults and other aggressive behavior.

“We’re going to rid the encampments off our street and we’re going to place people in healthy living conditions with wraparound services,” he told the Times. “I’m telling my city agencies to do an analysis block by block, district by district, identify where the encampments are, then execute a plan to give services to the people who are in the encampments, then to dismantle those encampments.”