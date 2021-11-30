NYC OKs safe sites for drug use, aiming to curb overdoses

Opponents, however, see the sites as a moral failure that essentially sanctions people harming themselves, and federal law bans operating a place for narcotics use.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined last month to take up a Philadelphia group's fight to open a safe injection site, which a divided federal appeals court had rejected.

The New York sites were opening Tuesday at existing needle exchange programs, city Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said.

Such sites generally have monitors who watch for signs of overdose and can administer an antidote if needed. Chokshi suggested the facilities also would offer people referrals to drug treatment and other services and “bring people in from the streets, improving life for everyone involved.”

More than 2,060 people died of overdoses last year in the nation's most populous city, the most since reporting began in 2000. Nationwide, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there were more than 93,300 overdose deaths in 2020, up nearly 30% from the prior year's number.