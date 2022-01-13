NYC mayor considering virtual learning plan for schools

Adams, a Democrat who took office on the first of the year, has taken a bullish stance on the pandemic, urging New Yorkers to take precautions and get vaccinated but not to let COVID-19 control their lives. He also repeatedly said the city cannot afford more shutdowns of businesses or schools.

Michael Mulgrew, the president of the United Federation of Teachers union representing the city's public school teachers, had asked the mayor to postpone in-person learning as Adams took office.

Adams said Thursday that he’s been working closely with Mulgrew and has been willing to entertain temporary remote learning so long as it was a “quality option.”

“But my goal: I want children in school,” Adams said.

The mayor stressed that the city would not see a dispute like that in Chicago, where the nation's third-largest school district canceled five days of classes because of a disagreement with the teachers' union over COVID-19 safety protocols.

“This is not Chicago,” Adams said. “We can resolve this. We can get through these crises and we will find the right way to educate our children in a very safe environment.”

He did not offer details about what a remote option might look like. Messages left with the teachers union and the city's Department of Education were not immediately returned.

The city’s school system was one of the first to return to in-person instruction after the pandemic hit in 2020 and schools closed in March for the rest of the year. They started a hybrid plan in the fall of 2020, with most students inside school a few days a week and at home learning online the rest of the time.

New York City students returned to full-time in-person instruction this past fall.

Caption FILE — Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, a New York City teachers union, takes questions from reporters during a news conference, Oct. 4, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. New York Mayor Eric Adams is considering allowing the nation's largest school district to return to some form of virtual instruction as the city weathers a wave of coronavirus cases, a reversal from his pledge a week ago to keep children in schools. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Credit: John Minchillo Caption FILE — Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, a New York City teachers union, takes questions from reporters during a news conference, Oct. 4, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. New York Mayor Eric Adams is considering allowing the nation's largest school district to return to some form of virtual instruction as the city weathers a wave of coronavirus cases, a reversal from his pledge a week ago to keep children in schools. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Caption FILE — Teachers from the Earth School speak out on issues related to lack of COVID testing outside P.S. 64, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. In a reversal, New York Mayor Eric Adams is considering a remote option for schools. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File) Credit: Brittainy Newman Caption FILE — Teachers from the Earth School speak out on issues related to lack of COVID testing outside P.S. 64, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. In a reversal, New York Mayor Eric Adams is considering a remote option for schools. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman