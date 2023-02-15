NYC Mayor Adams gets split decision in battle against rats

The mayor's spokesperson, Fabien Levy, said in a statement the mayor was “grateful” that one of the summonses was dismissed. The mayor would consider his options about the second decision, Levy said, adding: “One decision is clear, however: The mayor still hates rats.”

Last week, Adams via telephone contested the two summonses he got on Dec. 7, just a day after another hearing officer dismissed an earlier $300 ticket for failing to control the rat population at the same property.

Participating via telephone, Adams contested the findings of an inspector who found rat burrows along a fence line and “fresh rat droppings” in front of the mayor’s garbage bins.

Adams denied he has a rat problem, telling the hearing officer last week that his own inspections produced no signs of rodents.

The hearing officer was swayed by the the mayor's arguments that he's made good efforts to address rodents at his property, which he rents out.

Adams said he pays an exterminator monthly and spent $7,000 a year ago to keep the property rodent-free and produced receipts showing that he continued to rely on outside expertise to assure the his property would remain free of rats.

Before he became mayor, Adams, as the Brooklyn borough president, was known for his dislike of rats. He famously turned stomachs when he demonstrated a trap for reporters that relied on a bucket filled with a vinegary, toxic soup to drown rats lured by the scent of food.

The trap wasn’t very effective, nor was every other attempt by previous mayors to vanquish the city’s rat population.

Adams has often professed his dislike for rats. Last fall, he began looking for a rat czar to help him control the city's rat population.

“Let’s be clear: I hate rats, and we have too many of them and we have to get rid of them,” he said in June while announcing a proposed city spending plan.