NYC hospitals to pay $165M to women abused by gynecologist

Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the agreement Friday. Last year, the two hospitals reached a settlement to establish a $71 million compensation fund with 79 of Hadden’s former patients.

The doctor, Robert Hadden, surrendered his medical license after being convicted in 2016 on sex-related charges. He currently awaits trial on separate charges of sexually abusing dozens of young and unsuspecting female patients for over two decades.