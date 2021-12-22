NYC adds testing; no decision on Times Square New Year's Eve

The chain has seen testing lines wrapping around city blocks and wait times of several hours.

The city is limiting visitation at city-run hospitals, with some exceptions for pregnant people, children and hospice patients, and moving from in-person visits to televisits at city jails, where the COVID positivity rate has soared from 1% to 17% in the last 10 days.

The city's jails commissioner, Vincent Schiraldi, sent a letter to judges Tuesday asking them to consider alternatives to incarceration, writing that inmates face “an equal or greater level of risk” as at the start of the pandemic.

According to Schiraldi, just 45% of city inmates have received one dose of the vaccine, and only 38% are fully vaccinated. In comparison, at least 90% of city adults have received one dose of the vaccine and more than 82% are considered fully vaccinated.

Caption Outside view of a City MD in the Lower East Side on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Caption Outside view of a City MD in the Lower East Side on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman

Caption Spencer Savitz gets tested for COVID-19 on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Caption Spencer Savitz gets tested for COVID-19 on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman

Caption People wait on line to get vaccinated for COVID on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Caption People wait on line to get vaccinated for COVID on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman

Caption People wait on line to get tested for COVID-19 on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Caption People wait on line to get tested for COVID-19 on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman

Caption People wait on line to get vaccinated for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Caption People wait on line to get vaccinated for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman

Caption A line of people swings around the block as they wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Caption A line of people swings around the block as they wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman