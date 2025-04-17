NY Rangers' Panarin, MSG made settlement payments after employee sexual assault allegations: report

The Athletic reported that Panarin and Madison Square Garden Sports, which owns the Rangers, paid financial settlements to a former employee last year after she alleged Panarin sexually assaulted her.

A spokesperson for MSG said in an emailed statement, "The matter has been resolved.”

A message sent to Panarin’s agent was not immediately returned. Coach Peter Laviolette referred to MSG's statement when asked by reporters at the Rangers' morning skate before their season finale.

Panarin, a 33-year-old winger from Russia, was New York’s leading scorer again this season and is wrapping up the sixth season of a seven-year, $81.5 million contract signed in 2019.

