NY is state demanding more information on Trump's $175 million appeal bond in civil fraud case

A hearing was set for April 22.

One of Trump's lawyers, Christopher Kise, said James was trying to provoke a "baseless public quarrel in a desperate effort to regain relevance" after an appeals court last month significantly cut the amount of the bond needed to hold off collection.

“Yet another witch hunt!” Kise wrote in an email.

A message seeking comment was left for the underwriter, Knight Specialty Insurance Co.

The bond, posted Monday, at least temporarily stopped the state from potentially seizing Trump's assets to satisfy the more than $454 million that he owes after losing a lawsuit trial. The case, brought by the Democratic attorney general, alleged that Trump defrauded bankers and insurers by lying about his wealth.

The ex-president and presumptive Republican nominee denies the claims and is appealing the judgment.

By posting the bond, Trump aimed to stop the clock on enforcement of the judgment during his appeal. But it hasn't gone entirely smoothly.

First, the court system kicked back Monday's filing for more paperwork, including a financial statement from Knight Specialty Insurance. That was filed Thursday, showing that the company has over $539 million in assets and related reinsurer Knight Insurance Co. Ltd. has over $2.1 billion.

Then James' office filed notice that it “takes exception to the sufficiency” of the bond — a move that judgment winners can make to get more information from out-of-state underwriters, in some circumstances.

Knight Specialty Insurance is a Wilmington, Delaware-based part of the Los Angeles-based Knight Insurance Group.

The attorney general's notice doesn't request specific information. But “justifying” generally means demonstrating that the underwriter is financially sound and able to pay the bond amount if the judgment is upheld.

A state appeals court also has held, in an unrelated case, that there needed to be a showing that a bond was “sufficiently collateralized by identifiable assets.”

Knight Insurance Group Chairman Don Hankey told The Associated Press Monday that cash and bonds were used as collateral for Trump’s appellate bond.

Associated Press writers Michael R. Sisak in New York and Brian Slodysko in Washington contributed.