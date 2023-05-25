Nvidia stuns markets and signals how artificial intelligence will reshape technology sector

Chipmakers around the globe were pulled along. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor rose 3.5%, while South Korea’s SK Hynix gained 5%. ASML based in the Netherlands added 4.8%.

Nvidia founder and CEO of Jensen Huang said the world's data centers are in need of a makeover given the transformation that will come with AI technology.

“The world’s $1 trillion data center is nearly populated entirely by CPUs today,” Huang said. ”And $1 trillion, $250 billion a year, it’s growing of course but over the last four years, call it $1 trillion worth of infrastructure installed, and it’s all completely based on CPUs and dumb NICs. It’s basically unaccelerated.”

Analysts say Nvidia could be an early look at how AI may reshape the tech sector.

“Last night Nvidia gave jaw dropping robust guidance that will be heard around the world and shows the historical demand for AI happening now in the enterprise and consumer landscape," Wedbush's Dan Ives wrote. "For any investor calling this an AI bubble... we would point them to this Nvidia quarter and especially guidance which cements our bullish thesis around AI and speaks to the 4th Industrial Revolution now on the doorstep with AI.”