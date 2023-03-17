Nunge's block seals Xavier's win over Kennesaw St in NCAAs

There was plenty of tension along the way. That included Boum and teammate Adam Kunkel trading words on the court as the teams began a late timeout. The pair continued jawing across the bench until teammates stepped in.

Jerome Hunter scored 24 points to lead the Musketeers, while Boum had 17. Nunge had 10 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Kennesaw State made just two baskets in the final 9:57 as its chances of a signature March moment slipped away painfully. When it was over, coach Amir Abdur-Rahim gathered his team for a moment at midcourt before the Owls headed for the locker room while waving to their boisterous fans.

Burden and Chris Youngblood each scored 14 points to lead Kennesaw State.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP