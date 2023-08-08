Numbers drawn for giant $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot

BreakingNews
The numbers were drawn Tuesday night for an estimated $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot that is the third-largest in U.S. history.

The winning numbers announced were: 13 19 20 32 33 and the yellow ball: 14. .

It usually takes lottery officials a couple hours to determine if there has been a jackpot winner.

The $1.58 billion prize has been gradually building for months thanks to 31 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. The last time someone won the game’s top prize was April 18.

Each drawing without a winner pushes the prize closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot that someone in California won last year. The second largest in size was in 2016, when the Powerball jackpot reached a nearly identical amount of $1.586 billion.

Mega Millions jackpot winners are so rare thanks to odds of one in 302.6 million.

The $1.58 billion payout would go to a winner who opts for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. But people usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday’s jackpot would be an estimated $783.3 million.

The prize money would be subject to federal taxes. Many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

