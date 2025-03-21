Number of perfect brackets dwindles closer to zero after Saturday's March Madness games

CBS Sports lost its last perfect bracket with Saturday night's games, including No. 6 seed BYU's two-point win over third-seeded Wisconsin and Texas Tech's 77-64 win over No. 11 seed Drake.

The NCAA's platform was down to 3 perfect brackets out of 34 million. That's 0.000000008% for those of you who can't do the math.

ESPN’s tracker still listed a few perfect brackets out of 24.3 million — three, to be exact.

Creighton was listed as ESPN's top bracket buster after its 89-75 win over Louisville in Thursday's first game, knocking out 13,339,089.

On the other end of the spectrum, ESPN reported that every pick was wrong on 30 of its brackets — a nearly impossible feat in its own right even if a contestant were trying to pick all losers.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Credit: AP Credit: AP