Number of perfect brackets dwindles closer to zero after Saturday's March Madness games

It’s the end of the line for perfect brackets on Yahoo Sports
Michigan guard Ian Burns, front, joins forward Will Tschetter and guard Charlie May in celebrating after defeating Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)

Michigan guard Ian Burns, front, joins forward Will Tschetter and guard Charlie May in celebrating after defeating Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
Nation & World
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
It's the end of the line for perfect brackets on Yahoo Sports. Same with CBS Sports.

With Michigan's 91-79 win over Texas A&M on Saturday night, the final perfect Yahoo Sports bracket was shredded. Poor Shawno had been correct on every pick with his Grand Bracket until the fifth-seeded Wolverines sent the fourth-seeded Aggies home.

CBS Sports lost its last perfect bracket with Saturday night's games, including No. 6 seed BYU's two-point win over third-seeded Wisconsin and Texas Tech's 77-64 win over No. 11 seed Drake.

The NCAA's platform was down to 3 perfect brackets out of 34 million. That's 0.000000008% for those of you who can't do the math.

ESPN’s tracker still listed a few perfect brackets out of 24.3 million — three, to be exact.

Creighton was listed as ESPN's top bracket buster after its 89-75 win over Louisville in Thursday's first game, knocking out 13,339,089.

On the other end of the spectrum, ESPN reported that every pick was wrong on 30 of its brackets — a nearly impossible feat in its own right even if a contestant were trying to pick all losers.

St. John's head coach Rick Pitino, right, gives Arkansas head coach John Calipari a pat on the back after a loss in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Purdue forward Camden Heide (23) hangs onto the ball while colliding with McNeese State guard DJ Richards Jr. (2) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

