Nuggets acquire Bryn Forbes from Spurs in 3-team trade

The Nuggets were looking for more of an outside threat in a season when they are missing max players Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (back) due to injuries. Forbes is shooting 41.7% from 3-point range this season and averaging 9.1 points.

Forbes has been a consistent deep threat throughout his NBA career. He's third in 3-point field goal percentage over the last four seasons among any player with 1,000 or more attempts, trailing Joe Harris and Seth Curry.

The 28-year-old Forbes has played in 37 career playoff games, including 20 last season with Milwaukee when the Bucks captured the NBA title.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Forbes could play for Denver as soon as Friday night against Memphis.

“Shooting makes up for a multitude of sins. He’s a knockdown shooter,” Malone said before Denver's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. “And I think any time you can add shooting to your team, obviously it’s something that you have to look for.”

The Celtics get flexibility, but the players are essentially with the team on paper only. Bol was recently sent to Detroit as part of a trade package that was rescinded when the 7-foot-2 forward didn’t receive medical clearance with the Pistons. Denver announced Tuesday that Bol underwent right foot surgery and was out indefinitely.

Dozier also is out after tearing the ACL in his left knee earlier this season. Dozier appeared in 97 games for the Nuggets over the last three seasons and averaged 6.7 points.

“I love P.J. Dozier," Malone said. If he ever wants to get into coaching, that’s a guy I’d love to have around me on my staff, around the players, because he’s just a phenomenal guy. As I told him, just because you are leaving here right now, our relationship will always continue."

Hernangomez has played in only 18 games for the Celtics this season. The power forward from Spain was originally a first-round pick by Denver in the 2016 draft.

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

Caption Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nathan Knight (13) goes up to the basket against Boston Celtics forwards Justin Jackson (44) and Juancho Hernangomez (41) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) Credit: Stacy Bengs