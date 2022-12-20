NTSB finds 119 deaths while using electric bikes, e-scooters

The agency, which investigates traffic crashes but has no regulatory authority, used its research to call for better data collection on “micro mobility” deaths and injuries.

Multiple government agencies have jurisdiction over e-scooters and e-bikes, and the NTSB recommended they all gather data to create a more accurate picture of how many people are hurt or killed. The scooters and bikes have spread across the country, especially in large cities and college towns where they are widely used with little oversight.