NSA employee charged with mishandling classified material

A grand jury indicted Unkenholz on Tuesday on 13 counts of willfully transmitting national defense information and 13 counts of willfully retaining national defense informaton. Each count carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years. Federal sentencing guidelines typically recommend sentences far below the maximum.

Unkenholz pleaded not guilty to all 26 counts at his initial court appearance. U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth Gesner ordered him released after the hearing, court records show.

Gesner appointed the federal public defender's office to represent Unkenholz. Federal Public Defender James Wyda declined to comment.

The FBI is investigating.

The case against Unkenholz is the latest prosecution from federal authorities in Maryland, home to some of the most secretive government agencies, alleging mishandling or improper storage of classified materials.

One of the more prominent federal cases involved Harold Martin, a former NSA contractor who was charged in 2016 with storing reams of classified records in his Maryland home, car and shed. The information spanned from the mid-1990s to the present and included personal details of government employees and "top secret" email chains, handwritten notes describing the NSA's classified computer infrastructure, and descriptions of classified technical operations. He was sentenced in 2019 to nine years in prison.

