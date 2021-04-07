NRA boss says he didn't tell group leaders before bankruptcy

The testimony came on the third day of the trial, which is being held virtually before a federal court in Dallas.

The NRA's lawyers have framed the bankruptcy as a legitimate effort to move to a more friendly political environment and avoid a legal death blow; New York's attorneys have argued it's an effort by LaPierre and other executives to duck accountability for using the nation's most politically influential gun-rights group as a piggy bank.

As the hearing on New York's request that the case be thrown out resumed Wednesday morning, Judge Harlin Hale called it "the most important motion I’ve ever heard as a judge.”

The NRA declared bankruptcy five months after New York Attorney General Letitia James sued seeking the group's dissolution. The Democratic official alleged top NRA executives illegally diverted tens of millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures. The bankruptcy process freezes pending litigation.

New York, the NRA and the organization’s largest creditor — its former advertising agency, Ackerman McQueen — have sparred in court over the legitimacy of the bankruptcy and LaPierre's role. But they appear to largely agree that the group is financially sound.

The NRA's bankruptcy filing listed between $100 million and $500 million in assets and placed its liabilities in the same range. Though headquartered in Virginia, the group was chartered as a nonprofit in New York in 1871 and is incorporated there.

“New York is not what it used to be in the 1870s,” John Frazer, the NRA’s general counsel, testified Wednesday.

___

Associated Press writer Lisa Marie Pane in Boise, Idaho, contributed reporting