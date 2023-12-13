Novelist's book is canceled after she acknowledges 'review bombs' of other writers

On Tuesday, days after the scandal broke online among Goodreads users, the author posted an apology on Instagram, blaming her actions in part on struggles with mental health and substance abuse.

“Let me be extremely clear: while I might not have been sober or of sound mind during this time, I accept responsibility for the pain and suffering I caused," she wrote, "and my delay in posting this is due to spending the last few days offline while going through withdrawal as I sobered up enough to be brutally honest with you and myself.”

Corrain acknowledged using multiple pseudonyms to disparage such novels as Bethany Baptiste's “The Poisons We Drink” and Molly X. Chang's “To Gaze Upon Wicked Gods,” a Del Rey book.

Goodreads, the Amazon.com-owned site on which readers post reviews, has been involved in previous controversies over online assessments. Last summer, author Elizabeth Gilbert postponed a historical novel set in Siberia after hundreds criticized the book, which had yet to be published, as insensitive amidst Russia's invasion of Ukraine.