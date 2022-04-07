springfield-news-sun logo
X

Novelist Megha Majumdar among winners of Whiting Award

Nation & World
29 minutes ago
Megha Majumdar, whose novel “A Burning” was among the most talked about debuts of 2020, is among this year’s 10 recipients of a Whiting Award

NEW YORK (AP) — Megha Majumdar, whose novel “A Burning” was among the most talked about debuts of recent years, is among 10 recipients of a Whiting Award for emerging authors. Fiction writers Claire Boyles and Nana Nkweti, poets Ina Cariño and Anthony Cody and nonfiction writers Anaïs Duplan and Alexis Pauline Gumbs also will receive $50,000 each in prize money.

Others honored Wednesday at a Manhattan ceremony include fiction writer Rita Bullwinkel, poet Claire Schwartz and nonfiction writer Jesse McCarthy.

“As the world opens up, these brilliant writers open up our world,” said Courtney Hodell, director of Literary Programs for the Whiting Foundation. “From fresh cultural criticism, to poems of place and personhood and appetite, to fiction that brings surreal wit to compassionate portraits, their work is the spring thaw of the mind.”

The awards were established in 1985 and have previously gone to future literary stars such as Jonathan Franzen, Colson Whitehead and Tracy K. Smith.

In Other News
1
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
2
UN to vote Thursday on suspending Russia from rights council
3
US: 2 posed as agents, gave gifts to Secret Service officers
4
Alex Jones appears for questioning in Sandy Hook lawsuit
5
Sacramento mourns 6 lives lost in gang-related mass shooting
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top