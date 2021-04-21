Novel about Vietnam veteran wins $5,000 William Colby prize

Treanor is a Vietnam veteran who has a long career in public service, including as chairman to the advisory committee to the Import-Export Bank and and vice chairman of the Board of Visitors of the U.S. Naval Academy. He is currently a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a senior fellow of the American Leadership Forum.

Previous winners of the Colby award, named for the late CIA director, include James Bradley's “Flags of Our Fathers,” Karl Marlantes' “Matterhorn” and Adam Higginbotham's “Midnight in Chernobyl.”