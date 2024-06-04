Novak Djokovic withdraws from the French Open with an injured right knee

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from the French Open with an injured right knee on Tuesday, ending his title defense and meaning he will relinquish the No. 1 ranking.
The tournament announced the news, saying Djokovic has a torn medial meniscus in his right knee. The extent of the injury was found during an MRI exam a day after Djokovic was hurt during a fourth-round victory.
He was supposed to face two-time French Open runner-up Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Credit: AP
