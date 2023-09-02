Novak Djokovic comes back after dropping the first 2 sets to beat Laslo Djere at the US Open

Novak Djokovic has come all the way back from a two-set deficit to beat Laslo Djere 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 in the third round of the U.S. Open to avoid what would have been his earliest exit there since 2006

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
9 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic came all the way back from a two-set deficit to beat Laslo Djere 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 in the third round of the U.S. Open to avoid what would have been his earliest exit there since 2006.

The match began under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night and did not wrap up until more than 3 1/2 hours later, concluding just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

It was Djokovic's eighth career victory after dropping the opening two sets of a match. He also improved to 38-11 in five-setters over his career.

Djokovic has won three of his men's-record 23-time Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows and been the runner-up a half-dozen times, including in 2021. He did not compete in the U.S. Open last year because he couldn't travel to the United States as a foreigner who is not vaccinated against COVID-19; that rule was lifted this May.

Djere was seeded 32nd and trying to make it to the fourth round at a major tournament for the first time.

Both men are from Serbia and have known each other for years. They have practiced together, competed as doubles partners on tour and been Davis Cup teammates.

___

AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Maui fire missing list falls slightly to 385. Governor had indicated it...
2
Coach who lost his job for praying on field kneels again in first game...
3
Acuña homers and steals another base, Fried stifles Dodgers and Braves...
4
AP photos of Kashmir's mental health clinics show the invisible scars...
5
No spider bite or fainting spell at the US Open for Tommy Paul and his...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top