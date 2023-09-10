Novak Djokovic wins the first set of the US Open final against Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic has won the first set 6-3 against Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open men’s final

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 26 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic has won the first set 6-3 against Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open men's final.

Djokovic started quickly in search of what would be his 24th Grand Slam singles title, breaking Medvedev's serve in the second game en route to a 3-0 lead.

Their meeting Sunday is a rematch of the 2021 final in Flushing Meadows. Medvedev won in straight sets that day for his lone Grand Slam title, denying Djokovic what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969.

The match is being played with the roof closed at Arthur Ashe Stadium because of the potential for more bad weather.

___

AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
California school district to pay $2.25M to settle suit involving...
2
Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales resigns after nonconsensual kiss...
3
Braves first MLB team to clinch playoff berth this year, rally to beat...
4
Overdose-reversing drug administered to puppy after possible fentanyl...
5
Michigan State suspends Mel Tucker after allegations he sexually...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top