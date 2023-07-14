Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz warm up on No. 1 Court for their Wimbledon semifinal matches

BreakingNews
Nation & World
1 hour ago
Novak Djokovic warmed up for the Wimbledon semifinals by getting some practice time under the roof on No. 1 Court with rain coming down outside

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — With rain coming down outside, Novak Djokovic warmed up for the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday by getting some practice time under the roof on No. 1 Court.

The seven-time champion will face Jannik Sinner on Centre Court later in the day. Djokovic is looking to win a 24th major title while Sinner, an eighth-seeded Italian, is trying to reach a Grand Slam final for the first time.

Sinner also spent some time on No. 1 Court practicing under the roof.

The last player to warm up in the second-biggest stadium at the All England Club was top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard will face Daniil Medvedev in the other men's semifinal match on Centre Court in the late match.

Medvedev, who is seeded third and won the U.S. Open in 2021, practiced Friday morning on Centre Court.

