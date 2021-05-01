Notre Dame QB Book most notable 4th-round selection

Indeed, he's more likely to be a developmental project behind Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston.

Perhaps, however, it's notable that the Buccaneers also selected a quarterback this year with their 40-something QB — that guy Brady — still around. Florida's Kyle Trask went in the second round to Tampa Bay.

Book is known as a strong leader and good athlete. Does the ninth quarterback taken in 2021 have the arm and accuracy to make it behind center in the NFL? We'll find out eventually.

Eventually, the 32 NFL teams might run out of prospects from the Southeastern Conference. There were 29 SEC players chosen through three rounds — 12 in the opening round — and eight more went in the fourth. That included three from Texas A&M, which finished fourth in the final AP poll: defensive tackle Bobby Brown III to the Rams, offensive lineman Dan Moore and linebacker Buddy Johnson to Pittsburgh.

Other notable selections were Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard to Carolina; Southern California defensive tackle Jay Tufele to Jacksonville to open proceedings Saturday, then teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown to Detroit. St. Brown's brother Equanimeous plays for Green Bay and their father was a Mr. World.

Cincinnati Bengals' 2020 Fan of the Year Shawn Moore announces that the Bengals pick Tyler Shelvin, defensive tackle for LSU, in the fourth round of the NFL football draft, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Seattle Seahawks fan Wallace Watts watches the fourth round of the NFL football draft, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak