Notre Dame beats Rutgers in double-OT to cap First Four

McConnell scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the floor as Rutgers built a 41-36 lead at the half. He put the finishing touches on the scoring before intermission, going the length of the court and putting up a fast-break layup at the buzzer.

Rutgers went up by eight to open the second half on Harper's 3-pointer, but Notre Dame chipped away. The Irish got up by as many as five late before the game got tight again.

Geo Baker's 3-pointer tied it at 69 for Rutgers with 1:24 left. Rutgers got the ball back, but Harper and Baker both missed shots that would have given the Scarlet Knights the win in regulation.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: Fought back from a halftime deficit, wouldn't go away and finally found a way to win it.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights played well enough to win, but didn't take advantage of chances to put away the Irish.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame advances to a first-round game Friday against No. 6 Alabama in San Diego.

Caption Notre Dame players celebrate after defeating Rutgers 89-87 in double overtime in a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, early Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

