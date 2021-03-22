Not rusty: Oregon soars past Iowa 95-80 into Sweet 16

Luka Garza played like a two-time All-American, bulling in for three-point plays, hitting mid-range jumpers and dropping in the occasional 3. He capped his stellar college career with 36 points and nine rebounds before receiving a nice ovation from the limited crowd allowed in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Joe Wieskamp added 17 points, but the rest of the Hawkeyes weren't of much help to the big fella, sending them out of the bracket early with other top seeds Illinois, Ohio State and Texas.

Oregon moves on to face either Kansas or Southern Cal in the Sweet 16.

The Ducks managed to navigate a difficult pandemic season full of pauses and injuries to win their second straight Pac-12 regular-season title.

Oregon earned a No. 7 seed in Indianapolis and faced what was expected to be a difficult opener against VCU and its Havoc defense. But the Ducks learned during their pregame meal that they would advance without playing a game, leaving them with a huge break before facing the No. 2 team in the region.

Nerves? Rusty? Nope.

The Ducks went on the attack from Richardson's opening layup and used quick ball movement to set up open looks throughout the first half.

Oregon hit seven 3s, made 22 of 37 shots and used a 10-0 run to lead 56-46 at halftime.

The biggest problem was stopping Iowa's best player.

Garza had 12 points in the first seven minutes, even with Oregon shading a defender toward him in the post, and 20 by halftime. He shook off the smaller Ducks bouncing off him as he hit 8 of 10 shots and the lone 3 he attempted.

The Ducks kept soaring on offense and swarmed Garza with double teams in the second half, stretching the lead to 76-57 to all but put it out of reach.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon was considered one of the bracket's most dangerous middle seeds and sure showed why against Iowa. The Ducks will be tough to oust the rest of the tournament if they keep playing like this.

Iowa had one of the best players in college basketball but still found itself short of the Sweet 16. Garza will have his No. 55 retired after the season, but he will be missing a 16 on his resume.

