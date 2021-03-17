Not NCAA Property: Players push for reform on social media

The NCAA was scheduled to vote on NIL legislation in January, but that was delayed after a letter from the Justice Department warned the proposed changes could violate antitrust laws. Now the DOJ is backing plaintiffs against the NCAA in a case that will be heard by the Supreme Court, further complicating the situation for the NCAA.

Earlier this week, NCAA President Mark Emmert told The Associated Press that he was frustrated by the delay in NIL reform and hoped that rules would be in place for the start of the next fall semester as was originally intended.

But there is a good chance the gridlock doesn't let up until after the Supreme Court hands down a decision.

Livers, the second leading scorer for top-seeded Michigan, simply Tweeted: “I am #NotNCAAProperty"

Bohannon has been a vocal proponent for NCAA reforms that give athletes more rights. Earlier this year he was among several college athletes in Iowa to publicly back the state legislature's NIL bill.

“It’s been far too long,” he tweeted. “Time for our voices to be heard. #NotNCAAProperty”

Rutgers' Geo Baker (0) tries to evade Minnesota's Marcus Carr (5) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Rutgers won 77-70.

Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) makes a pass under Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) is defended by Michigan State guard Joshua Langford (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich.