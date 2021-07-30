Not left out: Yankees get big lefty bats with Gallo, Rizzo

The Yankees made the moves ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline at 4 p.m. Friday. And the aggressive action left no doubt the direction they would take.

They are big-time buyers, for sure.

New York acquired Gallo and left-hander Joely Rodriguez from the Rangers for minor league right-hander Glenn Otto and infielders Ezequiel Duran, Trevor Hauver and Josh Smith.

The Yankees got Rizzo for two minor leaguers, right-hander Alexander Vizcaíno and outfielder Kevin Alcántara. Chicago will pay the Yankees $5,652,403 as part of the trade, covering all but $202,435 of the remainder of Rizzo’s $16.5 million salary, which comes to a prorated share of the $570,500 minimum.

The 27-year-old Gallo is hitting .223 with 25 homers, 55 RBIs and a major league-leading 74 walks. While he was a Gold Glove-winning right fielder for Texas, Boone envisions Gallo playing a lot in left for the Yankees, who have Aaron Judge as their regular right fielder.

Rizzo is batting .248 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs. The 31-year-old had been a fixture at Wrigley Field for a decade, and helped the Cubs break their long World Series drought with a championship in 2016.

Popular in the clubhouse and with Cubs fans, Rizzo didn’t play in a 7-4 loss at home to Cincinnati on Thursday. The three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner can become a free agent after the season.

Both Rizzo and Gallo are both left-handed hitters, which the Yankees had seeking to add to a lineup that was predominantly right-handed.

With switch-hitting center fielder Aaron Hicks hurt, second baseman Rougned Odor and outfielder Brett Gardner have been the only left-handed hitters to see substantial playing time.

Gallo, a two-time All-Star, is a career .211 hitter in seven seasons, but launches a lot of longballs and walks a bunch. He hit 41 home runs in 2017 and 40 in 2018.

“Sign me up for the guy that’s on base almost 40% of the time and has power and provides the kind of potential balance for our lineup,” Aaron Boone said of Gallo. “And on top of it, he’s a two-way player. This is a guy that really defends, can run and do all those things. It’s hard to argue that we’re not a lot better team adding Joey Gallo to us.”

Rizzo began his career with San Diego in 2011, then went to the Cubs in 2012. He is a career .269 hitter with 243 home runs — sixth on the Cubs’ all-time list — and 793 RBIs.

The Yankees had been using a mix at first base this year with DJ LeMahieu playing there a lot. Luke Voit led the majors in home runs last year during the pandemic-shortened season, but the big first baseman has been injured for much of the year.

Gallo is owed $2.2 million from his $6.2 million salary. He is eligible for arbitration next winter and can became a free agent after the 2022 season.

The Yankees will receive $2,722,865 from the Rangers plus another $500,000 in January that is conditioned on Rodriguez’s 2022 option buyout being paid.

Jon Daniels, Texas’ president of baseball operations, said it was emotional to trade away a homegrown star.

“Obviously if we’re in a different competitive spot, we weren’t in a rebuilding situation, which we are and have acknowledged and talked about, this could look a little different,” he said.

Rodríguez, 29, is 1-3 with one save and a 5.93 ERA in 31 relief appearances this season, holding left-handed batters to a .176 average. He is 2-5 with a 5.05 ERA in 81 relief appearances over four seasons with Philadelphia (2016-17) and Texas (2020-21), and he was 3-7 with a 1.85 ERA over 90 relief appearances in 2018-19 for the Chunichi Dragons of Japan’s Central League.

The Cubs have been in a prolonged slide that dropped them below .500, prompting speculation they would trade some of their stars.

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning during a baseball game, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri