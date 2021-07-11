Not just Catholic men: German candidate pledges diversity

Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, won the nomination of Merkel's Union bloc earlier this year in a contest between three men. Politically he is considered a centrist like Merkel, who chose not to run for a fifth term in the country's Sept. 26 election.

“In the end what counts is that the diversity of the Union (bloc) is reflected, and also that diversity is a principle in our administration at the top of government,” said Laschet. “That's not currently the case in Germany. Neither the federal Cabinet nor the Bundestag (parliament) really reflect the variety of Germany society.”

About a quarter of Germany's population are immigrants or have at least one parent who immigrated to the country. Slightly under two-thirds of Germans belong to a Christian denomination.

Laschet's two main rivals are Annalena Baerbock of the environmentalist Greens party and the Social Democrat candidate Olaf Scholz.