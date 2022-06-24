Norwegian man convicted of killing 5 in bow-and-arrow attack

The Buskerud District Court sentenced Espen Andersen Bråthen to compulsory mental health care. Three forensic psychiatric experts who assessed him concluded he has chronic paranoid schizophrenia and was mentally ill at the time of the attack on Oct. 13, 2021. Both the prosecution and the defense had called for compulsory mental health care for Andersen Bråthen.

Andersen Bråthen was found guilty of 11 counts of attempted murder for shooting at people with a bow and arrows in Kongsberg, a former mining town of 26,000 people. He was carrying 62 arrows and four knives at the time of the attack.