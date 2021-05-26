Norwegian low-cost airline 'has been saved,' CEO says

The airline, whose fleet were mostly grounded as the pandemic has caused a near-total halt to global travel, also terminated aircraft orders with Boeing and Airbus, worth approximately 85 billion ($10.2 billion) in aggregated value.

In May 2020, the carrier got 3 billion kroner ($361 million) in loan guarantees from the Norwegian government as part of a restructuring plan. In January, the government in Oslo gave another a 1.5 billion kroner ($180 million) in loans as long as the ailing company raised at least 4.5 billion kroner from other investors. The government put several conditions for participating in the Norwegian airline’s restructuring, including that the Oslo-based company must get new capital from private investors.

Chief Financial Officer Geir Karlsen told Norwegian news agency NTB that the last year, and especially the past six months, had been intense.

“We have negotiated with 30-40 large banks and several thousand creditors” he was quoted as saying.