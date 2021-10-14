Norway's prime minister presents his new government

Authorities suspect that the attacker is a Muslim convert who was previously flagged as having been radicalized. Norway's domestic security agency says the attack appears to have been an act of terrorism.

“But although the backdrop is heavy, this is still the day to present a new government,” the 61-year-old Gahr Stoere said before a cheering crowd after the ceremony was over.

He took over after Erna Solberg was ousted in the Sept. 13 election after two four-year terms.

In line with tradition, the outgoing and incoming governments were greeted by family members and well-wishers, and received flowers and Norwegian flags, after formally meeting King Harald V.

On Wednesday, Gahr Stoere and Slagsvold Vedum, the leader of the Center Party that is Norway's third largest, unveiled a 83-page policy program for 2021-2025 where climate and the environment are among key areas.

In the September vote, the Labor Party — the largest party in non-European Union member Norway — won the election with 26.3% of the vote while the Center Party finished third with 20.4%.

Caption Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg, center, with her outgoing government leaves the Royal Palace in Oslo, Thursday Oct. 14, 2021. Norway's Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg will step down as head of a three-party, minority center-right government after the left-leaning bloc won last month’s parliament election. (Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB via AP) Credit: Ole Berg-Rusten Credit: Ole Berg-Rusten