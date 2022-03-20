Norway's Kristoffersen, Braathen duel for WCup slalom title

Lucas Braathen led the first run by just 0.05 seconds from Henrik Kristoffersen, who tops the slalom standings ahead of his 21-year-old teammate.

Another Norwegian, Atle Lie McGrath, was third-fastest with 0.21 to make up in the second run in the afternoon that will close the World Cup Finals meeting. Olympic champion Clément Noël was fourth, 0.45 back.