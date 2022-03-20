Hamburger icon
Norway's Kristoffersen, Braathen duel for WCup slalom title

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Meribel, France, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

Credit: Marco Trovati

Nation & World
16 minutes ago
A Norwegian duel is playing out for the season-ending men’s World Cup ski race and the seasonlong slalom title

MERIBEL, Switzerland (AP) — A Norwegian duel played out Sunday for the season-ending men’s World Cup ski race and the seasonlong slalom title.

Lucas Braathen led the first run by just 0.05 seconds from Henrik Kristoffersen, who tops the slalom standings ahead of his 21-year-old teammate.

Another Norwegian, Atle Lie McGrath, was third-fastest with 0.21 to make up in the second run in the afternoon that will close the World Cup Finals meeting. Olympic champion Clément Noël was fourth, 0.45 back.

Kristoffersen began the race with a 48-point lead in the discipline standings and will secure the crystal trophy with a top-three finish in the race.

An unpredictable season in men’s slalom has seen eight different winners of the nine World Cup races with only Kristoffersen winning twice.

No racer has yet had more than three podium finishes and none has more than five top-10 finishes.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Norway's Lucas Braathen speeds down the courseduring an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Meribel, France, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

France's Clement Noel waves at the finish area of an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Meribel, France, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

France's Clement Noel waves at the finish area of an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Meribel, France, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

France's Clement Noel waves at the finish area of an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Meribel, France, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Britain's Dave Ryding speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Meribel, France, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

Britain's Dave Ryding speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Meribel, France, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

