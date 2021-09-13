Norway's center-left gains after vote; climate is key issue

Any post-election horse trading is likely to be fraught for the Labor Party and Gahr Stoere. The Socialist Left won’t offer its support lightly and the Center Party is also demanding a more aggressive approach toward shifting to renewable energy.

The campaign focused on the North Sea oil and gas that has helped make Norway one of the world's wealthiest countries. But fears about climate change have put the future of the industry in doubt. The country’s biggest industry is responsible for over 40% of exports and directly employs more than 5% of the workforce.

On the other hand, Norwegians are among the most climate-conscious consumers in the world, with most new car purchases now being electric.

Most of Norway's oil and gas still comes from mature areas in the North Sea, but most of the country's untapped reserves are in the Barents Sea, above the Arctic Circle. That is a red line for environmentalists, who could play a crucial role in securing a majority government.

Gahr Stoere is a former civil servant who was elected to the Stortinget in 2009. He also owns a large part of his family’s company, and most the fortune there comes from the sale in 1977 of a Norwegian company that made cast iron stoves and fireplaces.

Stoere also served as foreign minister from 2005-2013 under then-Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg and took over the reins of the party when Stoltenberg became NATO's secretary general.

Nearly 3.9 million Norwegians were eligible to vote and more than 1.6 million of them voted in advance, according to Norway’s election commission.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/Climate.

Caption Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg, leader of the The Conservative Party Hoyre, casts her ballot in the 2021 parliamentary elections, at Skjold School in Bergen, Norway, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Norwegians are heading to the polls on Monday with the ruling Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Erna Solberg, and the opposition Labor Party, which is leading in opinion polls, both advocating for a gradual move away from the use of fossil fuels that continue to underpin the economy. (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB via AP) Credit: Hakon Mosvold Larsen Credit: Hakon Mosvold Larsen

Caption Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg, leader of the The Conservative Party Hoyre, casts her ballot in the 2021 parliamentary elections, at Skjold School in Bergen, Norway, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Norwegians are heading to the polls on Monday with the ruling Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Erna Solberg, and the opposition Labor Party, which is leading in opinion polls, both advocating for a gradual move away from the use of fossil fuels that continue to underpin the economy. (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB via AP) Credit: Hakon Mosvold Larsen Credit: Hakon Mosvold Larsen