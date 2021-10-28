Norway sees rising infections, braces for winter virus wave

In Sweden, the country's chief epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell noted an increase in infections in Eastern Europe and added, “we also have a serious situation in the western parts of Europe.”

“There are some signs that this will also be a winter with extensive spread of COVID-19,” he told a press conference.

Across the Baltic Sea, Estonia decided Thursday to extend the use of face masks in public places for both unvaccinated as well as vaccinated people. People who fail to do so could face fines.

The Estonian government decided not to issue new drastic measures on top of the ones that took effect Monday. The northernmost Baltic nation wants to avoid a general lockdown like the one imposed by neighboring Latvia, where nearly 90% of those who died of COVID-19 last month were not vaccinated.

Latvia has entered a monthlong lockdown due to its worsening coronavirus situation. It has a vaccination rate that is among the lowest in the 27-nation European Union, with only slightly over half of residents fully vaccinated.

