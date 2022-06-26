Norway mourns victims of Oslo shooting with memorial service

“I know how many of you felt when it turned out that the perpetrator belonged to the Islamic community. Many of you experienced fear and unrest. You should know this: We stand together, we are one community and we are responsible for the community together,” Gahr Stoere said during the church service, which was also attended by Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Norwegian media have identified the suspect as Oslo resident Zaniar Matapour, who arrived in Norway with his family from a Kurdish part of Iran in the 1990s.

The Norwegian domestic security agency, known by its Norwegian acronym PST, said Saturday it first became aware of the suspect in 2015 and later grew concerned he had become radicalized and was part of an unspecified Islamist network.

On Sunday, Norwegian media outlets reported that Matapour allegedly was in close contact with an Islamic extremist living in Norway who has been known to the Norwegian police for a long time.

The extremist, identified as Arfan Bhatti, is known among other things for his strong anti-gay views, Norwegian public broadcaster NRK said.

Combined Shape Caption Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store speaks during a service in Oslo Cathedral, Oslo, Sunday June 26, 2022, after an attack in Oslo on Saturday. A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an "Islamist terror act" during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival. (Javad Parsa/NTB via AP) Credit: Javad Parsa Credit: Javad Parsa Combined Shape Caption Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store speaks during a service in Oslo Cathedral, Oslo, Sunday June 26, 2022, after an attack in Oslo on Saturday. A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an "Islamist terror act" during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival. (Javad Parsa/NTB via AP) Credit: Javad Parsa Credit: Javad Parsa

Combined Shape Caption Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, center, and Rev. Olav Fykse Tveit, center right, leave after a service in Oslo Cathedral, Oslo, Sunday June 26, 2022, after an attack in Oslo on Saturday. A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an "Islamist terror act" during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival. (Javad Parsa/NTB via AP) Credit: Javad Parsa Credit: Javad Parsa Combined Shape Caption Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, center, and Rev. Olav Fykse Tveit, center right, leave after a service in Oslo Cathedral, Oslo, Sunday June 26, 2022, after an attack in Oslo on Saturday. A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an "Islamist terror act" during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival. (Javad Parsa/NTB via AP) Credit: Javad Parsa Credit: Javad Parsa

Combined Shape Caption A service in Oslo Cathedral, Oslo, Sunday June 26, 2022, after an attack in Oslo on Saturday. A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an "Islamist terror act" during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival. (Javad Parsa/NTB via AP) Credit: Javad Parsa Credit: Javad Parsa Combined Shape Caption A service in Oslo Cathedral, Oslo, Sunday June 26, 2022, after an attack in Oslo on Saturday. A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an "Islamist terror act" during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival. (Javad Parsa/NTB via AP) Credit: Javad Parsa Credit: Javad Parsa

Combined Shape Caption Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit after a service in Oslo Cathedral, Oslo, Sunday June 26, 2022, after an attack in Oslo on Saturday. A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an "Islamist terror act" during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival. (Javad Parsa/NTB via AP) Credit: Javad Parsa Credit: Javad Parsa Combined Shape Caption Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit after a service in Oslo Cathedral, Oslo, Sunday June 26, 2022, after an attack in Oslo on Saturday. A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an "Islamist terror act" during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival. (Javad Parsa/NTB via AP) Credit: Javad Parsa Credit: Javad Parsa

Combined Shape Caption Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store speaks during a service in Oslo Cathedral, Oslo, Sunday June 26, 2022, after an attack in Oslo on Saturday. A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an "Islamist terror act" during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival. (Javad Parsa/NTB via AP) Credit: Javad Parsa Credit: Javad Parsa Combined Shape Caption Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store speaks during a service in Oslo Cathedral, Oslo, Sunday June 26, 2022, after an attack in Oslo on Saturday. A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an "Islamist terror act" during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival. (Javad Parsa/NTB via AP) Credit: Javad Parsa Credit: Javad Parsa

Combined Shape Caption People comfort each other at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo, Norway, Saturday, June 25, 2022. A gunman who opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district has killed two people and left more than 20 others injured during the LGBTQ Pride festival in Norway's capital. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits Combined Shape Caption People comfort each other at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo, Norway, Saturday, June 25, 2022. A gunman who opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district has killed two people and left more than 20 others injured during the LGBTQ Pride festival in Norway's capital. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Combined Shape Caption People comfort each other as they stand at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo, Norway, Saturday, June 25, 2022. A gunman who opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district has killed two men and left more than 20 other people injured during the LGBTQ Pride festival in Norway's capital. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits Combined Shape Caption People comfort each other as they stand at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo, Norway, Saturday, June 25, 2022. A gunman who opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district has killed two men and left more than 20 other people injured during the LGBTQ Pride festival in Norway's capital. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Combined Shape Caption A man walks with a dog decorated with rainbow wings near the scene of a shooting in central of Oslo, Norway, Sunday, June 26, 2022. A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an "Islamist terror act" during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits Combined Shape Caption A man walks with a dog decorated with rainbow wings near the scene of a shooting in central of Oslo, Norway, Sunday, June 26, 2022. A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an "Islamist terror act" during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits