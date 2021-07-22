Norway mourns 77 dead a decade after extremist attack

“(The victims) would be proud of how we reacted after the terror and how the rule of law stood strong,” said Lisbeth Roeyneland, whose daughter Synne was murdered by Breivik. Roeyneland now runs the national support group for victims and families.

Astrid Hoem, a survivor from Utoya, who now leads the Labor Youth, said “we have not stopped the hatred” and urged the country to continue facing up to the racism in the country.

She was speaking to a group of mourners, including Crown Prince Haakon, Prime Minister Erna Solberg, survivors and families of the victims.

Solberg said it hurt to think back “on that dark July day” and added “we must not leave hate unchallenged."

King Harald is expected to speak during a commemoration in Oslo late Thursday. He will be joined by past and present prime ministers and leaders of the Labor Party youth. Events will also take place on Utoya.

Leader of AUF youth political league in Norway, Astrid Hoem, Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Lofven and leader of the Norwegian Labor Party Jonas Gahr Store, lay flower tributes at the memorial on Utoya island Wednesday July 21, 2021, the day before the 10th anniversary of the terrorist attack.

Norway's Crown Prince Haakon Magnus, centre, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, centre left and Prime Minister Erna Solberg, right, attend a memorial service marking the 10-year anniversary of the terrorist attack by Anders Breivik, in the Government Quarter, Oslo, Thursday, July 22, 2021.

NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg, centre, arrives to attend a memorial service marking the 10-year anniversary of the terrorist attack by Anders Breivik, in the Government Quarter, Oslo, Thursday, July 22, 2021.

FILE - In this Sunday, July 24, 2011 file photo, a female lights a candle at a makeshift memorial to victims of the bombing and shooting attacks, opposite Utoya island, Norway.

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 file photo, people look at the newly unveiled memorial "Iron roses" is unveiled outside Oslo Cathedral, in Oslo. The memorial is in memory of the 77 people who lost their lives on July 22, 2011 during a bombing and shooting attacks.

FILE - In this Monday, July 25, 2011 file photo, relatives of a victim gather to observe a minute's silence on a campsite jetty on the Norwegian mainland, across the water from Utoya island, seen in the background, where people have been placing floral tributes in memory of those killed in the shooting massacre on the island.