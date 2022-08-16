Norway group wants to erect statue of euthanized walrus

Walruses are a protected species, and as recently as last month, officials said they hoped Freya would leave of her own accord and that euthanasia would be a last resort. The head of Norway’s Directorate of Fisheries said Sunday that they considered moving the animal elsewhere but concluded it wasn't a viable option.

Atlantic walruses normally live in the Arctic. It is unusual but not unheard of for them to travel into the North and Baltic Seas. Another walrus, nicknamed Wally, was seen last year on beaches and even a lifeboat dock in Wales and elsewhere.

Freya liked to clamber on top of small boats, damaging them.

The Norwegian Veterinary Institute said Tuesday that it had received the body of the 600-kilogram (1,320-pound) female walrus and would carry out a necropsy for scientific purposes.