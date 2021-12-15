Norway fines dating app Grindr $7.16M over privacy breach

The Norwegian Data Protection Authority said it imposed its highest fine to date because the California-based company didn't comply with the EU’s tough data protection regulations. Norway isn’t a member of the 27-nation bloc but closely mirrors the rules of the European Union.

In 2020, Norway's Consumer Council filed a complaint against Grindr for disclosing information about its users, including GPS locations, IP addresses, ages, gender and their use of the app, to several third parties for marketing purposes. That allowed users to be identified and third parties to potentially share personal information further.